Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held

Four more matches -- two of men's and two of women's -- of Walton Federation Cup handball (men's and women's) were decided on the second day (Monday) match held at Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.





On the day's men's group matches, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 49-28 goals after leading the first half by 28-12 goals while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Team Handball Dhaka by 47-22 goals after dominating the first half by 24-12 goals.





In the women's group, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outplayed Handball Training Center Dhaka by 36-6 goals after dominating the first half by 20-2 goals while Tetulia Upazila Sports Association outclassed Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 29-25 goals after leading the first half by 14-11 goals.





A total of eight teams, four of men's and equal number of women's, are taking part in the meet, sponsored by Walton High-tech Industries Limited and organized by BHF.Participating teams:Men's teams - Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Border Guard Bangladesh and Team Handball Dhaka.Women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Center Dhaka and Tetulia Upazila Sports Association. BSS