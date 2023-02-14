Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

Four more matches -- two of men's and two of women's -- of Walton Federation Cup handball (men's and women's) were decided on the second day (Monday) match held at Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

On the day's men's group matches, Border Guard Bangladesh beat Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 49-28 goals after leading the first half by 28-12 goals while Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Team Handball Dhaka by 47-22 goals after dominating the first half by 24-12 goals.

In the women's group, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP outplayed Handball Training Center Dhaka by 36-6 goals after dominating the first half by 20-2 goals while Tetulia Upazila Sports Association outclassed Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 29-25 goals after leading the first half by 14-11 goals.

A total of eight teams, four of men's and equal number of women's, are taking part in the meet, sponsored by Walton High-tech Industries Limited and organized by BHF.

Participating teams:
Men's teams - Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Border Guard Bangladesh and Team Handball Dhaka.

Women's teams - Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party, Bangladesh Police Handball Club, Handball Training Center Dhaka and Tetulia Upazila Sports Association.     BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
World Cup-winning captain Morgan retires from cricket
Four more matches of Fed Cup handball held
Bangladesh lose after raising hope
Sujon, Mahedi, Pooran, Mosaddek fined for breaching CoC
India win over Pakistan inspired by 'extraordinary' Kohli, says Rodrigues
Sylhet take on Rangpur today in virtual semifinal of BPL
Tri-nation football in Sylhet next month
India's Mandhana fetches $410,000 at first women's premier league auction


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan university shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft