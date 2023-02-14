Bangladesh lose after raising hope

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023Bangladesh National Women's Cricket team conceded a seven-wicket defeat in their first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Sunday despite creating hope.

Winning the toss at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town, Bangladesh opted to bat first and posted a decent total of 126 for eight from stipulated 20 overs though they lost their opener Murshida Khatun early. Murshida departed before opening the account.

Another opener Shamima Sultana (20 off 13), Sobhana Mostary (29 off 32) and skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (28 off 34) got starts but failed to convert those into big. Another 20 runs could change the result but Bangladesh lost five wickets in last five overs to add 30 runs, which sent them back initially.



Oshadi Ranasinghe clinched three wickets while skipper Chamari Athapaththu took two and Inoka Ranaweera got one wicket for Sri Lanka.

To defend 126 runs, Bangladesh had been on steering after triple strikes from speedster Marufa Akter, who sent Athapaththu (15), Vishmi Gunaratne (1) and Anushka Sanjeewani (0) within powerplay as Sri Lanka had been in serious trouble losing three wickets to post 25 runs on the board. But highest Women's T20i World Cup partnership record between Harshitha Samarawickrama and Nilakshi de Silva snatched the match from the grip of the Tigresses. They piled-up 104 runs jointly to wrap-up the game.



Bangladesh had been very sloppy in the middle and they awarded lives to both Samarawickrama and de Silva. Those missed chances were as costly as the game. Sri Lanka could lose their 4th wicket when they were 42 if Murshida Khatun was not clumsy in gripping the dolly catch of de Silva, who was batting on five then. Wicketkeeper Shamima missed easy stumping in the last ball of the 15th over and it was the very crucial wicket of Samarawickrama, who was on 45 at that juncture of the game.

Samarawickrama named the Player of the Match for her brilliant knock.

However, the Girls in Red and Green will take on Australia tonight at the St George's Park Cricket Ground, Gqeberha in their 2nd match of the event.



