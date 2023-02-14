Video
Sujon, Mahedi, Pooran, Mosaddek fined for breaching CoC

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Sports Reporter

Premier Bank Khulna Tigers Head Coach Khaled Mahmud Sujon, Rangpur Riders duo Sheikh Mahedi Hasan and Nicholas Pooran, and Comilla Victorians' Mosaddek Hossain have been fined for breaching the BCB Code of Conduct.

Sujon was fined 30 per cent of his match fee for a Level-1 breach of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. He was seen smoking in dressing room during the BPL T20 match between Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal at the SBNCS, Mirpur on February 10. Article 2.20 of the CoC is related to contrary to the spirit of the game.

On-field umpires Ali Arman Rajon and Ravindra Wimalasari, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official Mahfuzur Rahman Litu leveled the charge. Sujon accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Debabrata Paul and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.
In addition to the fine, two demerit points have been added to the Sujon's disciplinary record.

Mahedi was also found in breaching Level-1 CoC of Article 2.2, which refers to abuse of cricket equipment, in the Eliminator on February 12 against Fortune Barishal at the SBNCS and was fined 25 per cent of his match fee. One demerit point was also added to his disciplinary record. The Rangpur Rider player hit the hamlet with the bat after his winning knock in the eliminator.

Pooran meanwhile, breached the BCB's clothing regulations (Level 1, Article 2.22) in the same match and was handed a 50 per cent match-fee fine. Two demerit points were added to his record also.  

On-field umpires Prageeth Rambukwella and Ali Arman Rajon, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed and fourth official Mahfuzur Rahman Litu brought the charges. The players admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Akhtar Ahmad.

Mosaddek on the contrary, was fined 25 per cent of his match fee while, one demerit point was added to his disciplinary record for breaching the logo guideline (Level 1, Article 2.22) in the first Qualifier against Sylhet Strikers at the SBNCS on February 12. On-field umpires David Millns and Raveeendra Wimalasiri, third umpire Muhammad Kamruzzaman and fourth official Muzahid Swapan leveled the charge. The player did not contest the sanction proposed by Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and therefore, no formal hearing was required.    
    
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.


