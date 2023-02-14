Sylhet take on Rangpur today in virtual semifinal of BPL

Sylhet Strikers are optimistic to reach the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final as they take on Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier match today (Tuesday) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.





The match starts at 6.30 PM and will be aired live on Nagorik Television.





"We are hopeful to make it to final," Sylhet Strikers assistant coach Syed Rasel said. "Unfortunately we were not up to the mark in the first Qualifier against Comilla. Hopefully we'll rectify the mistakes we had done in the previous game," he added.





Sylhet which came to the playoffs, being a group champion failed to make the final in the first attempt as they lost the first Qualifier by four wickets at the hands of Comilla Victorians.





Rangpur on the other hand beat Shakib Al Hasan-led Fortune Barishal by the same margin in the eliminator game to give a second shot to the final.The second Qualifier however turned out to be a virtual semifinal as the team which will win the game, will make it to final straightway to face off Comilla for the coveted trophy. BSS