Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:05 PM
Tri-nation football in Sylhet next month

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103
Sports Reporter

A tri-nation football tournament is to be played in Sylhet next month as per the decision taken in a meeting of the Executive Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday, said a press release. 

Apart from Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam and Seychelles are in this tri-nation tournament. To best utilise the next FIFA Window, the BFF took the initiative and the tournament will be held at the Sylhet District Stadium from 20 to 28 March.

Bangladesh national football team's head coach Javier Fernndez Cabrera Martn Peato will begin the training programme with the boys from 3rd March. The Spain-born football coach will get less than three weeks to prepare the boys and finalise the squad before the tournament.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting chaired by BFF vice-president and national teams' committee chairperson Kazi Nabil Ahmed in presence of BFF president Kazi Salahuddin.

Kazi Nabil said, "Bangladesh will organise a tri-nation football series. Brunei Darussalam and Seychelles will take part there. We are taking necessary steps to organise the tournament in Sylhet."

A total of three matches will be played from 22 to 28 March. The three-match days are 22, 25 and 28 March. Thus, each of the three teams will play two matches. There will be no final match in the tri-series. All of these matches will fall in the FIFA Tier-1 category.

BFF is trying to arrange the national team's practice in Qatar or Saudi Arabia as both have good relations with BFF. Otherwise, the boys will practice in Sylhet.



