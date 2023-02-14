Video
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023
Rashford strikes again as Man Utd late show sinks Leeds

LEEDS, Erik ten Hag hailed Marcus Rashford as one of Europe's best forwards after his late goal inspired Manchester United's 2-0 win against old rivals Leeds on Sunday.

After Rashford scored to spark United's comeback from two goals down in Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Leeds, he tormented the Yorkshire club once again.

Rashford netted with 10 minutes left at Elland Road to make it four successive Premier League games with a goal for the England forward, who has scored in eight of his last nine appearances in the competition.

Following Alejandro Garnacho's frustrated reaction to being substituted on Wednesday, the Argentine teenager made amends as he came off the bench to seal United's hard-fought victory five minutes after Rashford's goal.

Asked if Rashford is among the best in Europe, Ten Hag said: "He's definitely one of them. He has the skills. I was convinced from the first moment.

"I was really excited to work with him. Yeah, I thought I could get more out of him.

"When he is keeping the investment and keeps the focus in every game and brings the energy and belief, he will keep scoring."

United's win was just their second in their last five league games, although they have now lost just once in their last 17 matches in all competitions.
Ten Hag's side moved up to second place, although Manchester City would go back above them if they beat Aston Villa later on Sunday.

More importantly, United are seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

The clash was marred by offensive taunts from the stands, with Leeds fans singing about the 1958 Munich air crash that killed several United players and their rivals in the away end responding by chanting about the deaths of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

Both clubs condemned the chants and the Premier League said: "The League is treating the issue of tragedy chanting as a priority and as a matter of urgency."

Fourth bottom Leeds are without a win in their last nine league games and would drop into the relegation zone if Everton beat Liverpool on Monday.
Since sacking Jesse Marsch on Monday, Leeds have seen their move for Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola blocked by his club, while Feyenoord's Arne Slot and West Brom's Carlos Corberan ruled themselves out of contention.

Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear insists the search is "well advanced", but Michael Skubala was in charge for a second game on a caretaker basis.
Amid a cacophonous noise at Elland Road, Leeds made a frenzied start, with Crysencio Summerville firing over after a mistake from United left-back Tyrell Malacia.

In keeping with the aggressive tone of one of English football's bitterest rivalries, there were early bookings for Summerville and Leeds teammate Junior Firpo for a pair of crude fouls.

Bruno Fernandes wasted a golden opportunity when he ran clean through on goal after Max Wober's mistake, only to shoot straight at Illan Meslier.    AFP


