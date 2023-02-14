Guardiola hopeful Haaland will be fit for Arsenal showdown

MANCHESTER, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal after coming off at half-time in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.





But victory came at a cost as the Premier League's leading goalscorer appeared to pick up a thigh injury as he clashed with Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.





"Haaland had a knock, he was uncomfortable," said Guardiola. "At 3-0 we don't want to take risks.





"We'll see and assess in the next days. If he is not ready, we play another one. Hopefully he's ready but we will see."





A cloud is hanging over the English champions after the Premier League hit the club with more than 100 charges alleging breaches of financial rules dating as far back as 2009.





City shrugged off the uncertainty caused by a series of Premier League charges to close to within three points of Arsenal at the top of the table.If found guilty, City could face a severe points deduction or even relegation from the top flight. AFP