Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:04 PM
Juventus survive late scare to beat Fiorentina

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

MILAN, Adrien Rabiot headed Juventus to a hard-fought 1-0 win over old rivals Fiorentina on Sunday but survived a scare after the away side's late leveller was ruled out for offside.

France midfielder Rabiot met Angel Di Maria's exquisite cross with a header which just crossed the line in the 34th minute, his fourth Serie A goal of the season which moved Juventus up to ninth.

Fiorentina thought they had snatched a late point when Gaetano Castrovilli rifled home a first-time finish with a minute remaining.

However his superb finish was chalked off following a pitchside VAR check when referee Michael Fabbri ruled Luca Ranieri was offside and interfering with play in the build-up to the goal.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are in mid-table due to the 15-point penalty inflicted last month for what the Italian Football Federation ruled was illicit transfer activity designed to artificially boost their accounts.

After 22 matches played Juve are 10 points behind Lazio who currently occupy the last European place in sixth following their 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta on Saturday night.

Juventus could have come away with a bigger victory but Dusan Vlahovic was denied his third goal in as many matches when his superb lifted finish over Pietro Terracciano just before the hour mark was ruled out for the tightest of offsides.   AFP


