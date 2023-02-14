Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan



Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions of lending/ loan rescheduling to cottage, micro and small sub sectors under a renewed policy guideline.

In this regard the central bank issued a circular on Monday saying the cottage, micro and small sub sectors (CMSME) will not be required to keep their financial statements, examined audit reports on loan borrowing and rescheduling of loans to seek new loans or rescheduling of loans.



The BB circular has relaxed it till 1 January, 2025. Earlier last year, the central bank issued a circular to keep all financial documents from January 1 this year.



The circular states that due to aftershocks of prolonged pandemic and regional conflicts CMSME's are facing different time, so they have been give a waiver for the next two years.

It said it is difficult for micro, cottage and small sub sectors to keep audit reports and financial statements on borrowing and rescheduling.

The new instructions were sent to chief executive officers of all the scheduled commercial banks for putting it into action.

