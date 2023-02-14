Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar said efforts would be made to achieve 75 percent of the country's transactions go cashless within the next four years.

Cashless transactions would contribute to the growth of economic activities, the governor said at a MoU signing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank (BB) conference room Sunday (12 February).

Under this MoU with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), four banks including the central bank, Agrani Bank, Commercial Bank of Ceylon and Mutual Trust Bank will provide banking services through its One Stop Service.

BIDA has plans to provide 150 services through its One Stop Service within next six months to ensure ease of doing business. Currently, 67 services are available in its One Stop Service and 12 more services are set to be added shortly.

Bangladesh Bank will provide eight services through One Stop Service including the approval for term loans in foreign currency from offshore banking units.

Besides, companies not listed in the capital market will be able to make cross border transfers of their shares. The companies will also be able to bring back their offshore profit to the country and remit consultancy fees abroad.

Non-listed companies with foreign owners can take money abroad after selling their shares to domestic companies.  If foreign institution in Bangladesh is closed, the remaining money will be allowed to be sent abroad.

Besides, Agrani and Mutual Trust Bank customers can open bank accounts online through this service. The Commercial Bank of Ceylon can open temporary bank accounts and online bank accounts for foreign investors.

Abdur Rauf said many services such as fund disbursement of free finance and refinance of other banks with Bangladesh Bank have been brought under Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

In addition, the central bank's core business services have been online for a long time. He said the services under One Stop Service will likely be provided within the next one month.

The governor said there is no substitute for investment to increase employment and urged BIDA to create an investment-friendly environment.  On February 24, 2019 investment development authority launched the online One Stop Service system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft