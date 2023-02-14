Video
Home Business

Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

Stocks broke a three-day falling streak on Monday as traders took fresh stakes mostly of IT and Insurance firms, fearing further price erosions, pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, increased by 14.71 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 6,270 points.
DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 5.70 points or 0.41 per cent to 1,371. The DS30, the blue-chip index, added 6.75 points or 0.30 per cent to close at 2,232.

The DSE turnover however, declined to Tk 435 crore, from the turnover of Tk Tk 470 crore on Sunday.

Of the issues traded, 56 advanced, 113 declined, and 145 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover are- Genex Infosys, Sea Pearl Beach, BSC, Shinepukur Ceramics, Olympic Industries, Apex Footwear, Sonali Paper, Orion Infusion, Amara Network and Eastern Housing.

At the CSE the overall price index CASPI increased by 20 points. Tk 6.66 crore was traded in the market. 35 of the 122 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 35 has decreased and the price of 52 has remained unchanged.



