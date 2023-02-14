Video
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Staff Correspondent

Valiant freedom fighter Ali Haider Chowdhury, also an executive committee (EC) member, was elected Secretary General of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) while EC member Belal Hossain Majumder was elected its new Finance Secretary.

The decision was taken unanimously in an emergency EC meeting of BAIRA held on Monday at its Eskaton Office in Dhaka with its President Abul Bashar in the chair.

They will replace former BAIRA Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman and Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman, according to a BAIRA press release issued on Monday.

Earlier in the 32th general meeting of BAIRA held on February 11 in Dhaka, the decision of removing Secretary General Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman and Finance Secretary Mizanur Rahman from the committee was taken considering the demands of general members.

The general meeting was also decided to remove Md. Noor Ali from the post of BAIRA's chief advisor, it said.

Following the decision of general meeting, Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury Noman submitted his resignation letter from the secretary general post at Saturday evening.


