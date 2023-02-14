4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow Sunday, a press conference was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on the occasion of holding the 17th Dhaka Int'l Textile and Garment Machinery Exhibition (DTG-2023) which will be held from February 15 (Wednesday) to February 18 (Saturday at the International Convention Center (ICCB), Dhaka.





BTMA & Yorkers Trade & Marketing Service Co. Ltd, Hong kong and CEO, Chan Chao Int'l Co. Ltd. Taiwan are jointly going to organize the Exhibition.





This was announced at a press meet by Mohammad Ali Khokon, President BTMA on Monday.





Among others, Judy Wang, President, Yorkers Trade and Marketing Service Co. Ltd, Hongkong and CEO, Chan Chao Int'l Co. Ltd. Taiwan, Fazlul Hoque, Vice President, BTMA, Abdullah Al Mamun, Vice President BTMA, Members of the Board of Directors BTMA, and a good number of the representative from Print media were present in the said Press Conference.