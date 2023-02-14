Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Correspondent

IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity

IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity

To support export and import-based businesses to cope with global uncertainties brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, IFC is providing $50 million to Prime Bank Limited in Bangladesh.

This IFC funding will support working capital, trade finance, and foreign  exchange liquidity needs of export and import based entities borrowing through Prime Bank's Offshore Banking Unit.

The financing package is part of IFC's 'Fast Track COVID-19 Facility,' a package designed to support countries and private sectors to cope with the impacts of the pandemic under the Working Capital Solutions (WCS) program, says a press release.

This IFC engagement with Prime Bank will also be supported by the International Development Association's Private Sector Window Blended Finance Facility.

Commercial banks are the largest providers of working capital and foreign exchange trade finance support to manufacturing and infrastructure businesses, key drivers of Bangladesh's economy.

Unexpected turbulence in the global markets because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting war has restrained foreign exchange liquidity in the market. With this funding, Prime Bank is expected to extend loans to its export and import-based customers, helping keep businesses afloat, resume exports and preserve jobs.

"IFC's support reflect resilience of Bangladesh economy and confidence on Prime Bank. IFC has been a valuable partner of Prime Bank since 2014 and this relationship helps us to significantly expand our OBU business. We are really thankful to IFC for its continued support. This fresh funding of $ 50 million targeted for SME clients will help us to grow SME portfolio of the bank," said Managing Director & CEO of Prime Bank Hassan O. Rashid.

Prime Bank is one of the leading private-sector commercial banks in  Bangladesh. It was awarded the "2021 Best Bank Partner for Equipment Trade in South Asia" by IFC under its Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP).

This project is IFC's 4th WCS facility to Prime Bank, supporting a long- standing partner bank's ability to provide critical financing services and  promote the resilience of the trade finance market in Bangladesh.

"It is clear the impacts of COVID-19 are still being felt by a number of  businesses in Bangladesh's key industries, effectively constraining their  operating ability," said Allen Forlemu, Regional Industry Director, Financial Institutions Group, IFC.

"This funding package is designed specifically to help ensure businesses in Bangladesh can continue to trade and have access to working capital, helping them maintain operations and preserve jobs. Small and medium-sized businesses, which are the backbone of the country, and have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, are expected to benefit the most from this IFC funding." Added Allen.

IFC has provided a total of $310 million in working capital solutions to  banks in Bangladesh and liquidity support to companies since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, including this new funding to Prime Bank.

Since 2010, IFC has invested over $3.6 billion to help private sector grow in Bangladesh, creating jobs for the country's people.      BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft