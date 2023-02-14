Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Friendship SPO receives Superbrands award

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Desk

Friendship SPO receives Superbrands award

Friendship SPO receives Superbrands award

Social Purpose Organization Friendship received the much coveted Superbrands certification at the Hotel Sheraton Dhaka recently, says a press release.

The certificate was awarded in the non-government organisation (NGO) category, in recognition of the exceptional work done by Friendship in the last 21 years. 

"Friendship winning the 'Superbrands' status in Bangladesh shows the strength of people helping people with verity," said Friendship founder Runa Khan. "Friendship has always been focused on reaching dependable service to the most unaddressed communities with integrity, quality and love. This is the core of our brand."

Aftab Ul Islam, FCA, Director (Board of Directors) at Bangladesh Bank, Friendship's chief operating officer, colonel (retd.) Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud, deputy director of operations, Nodi, Nazra Mahjabeen Sabet and senior manager of communications were present to receive the prestigious award at the ceremony.

Friendship has been committed to saving lives, poverty alleviation, climate adaptation and empowerment in the most remote, unaddressed communities in Bangladesh, helping 7.5 million people. These river-island areas are also some of the most climate-affected, prone to flooding, land erosion, storms, droughts, and other natural disasters, where Friendship has championed sustainable, replicable, scalable models that have proven to be successful for over two decades. The organisation has over 4,000 employees, over half of whom are selected, tutored and trained from local communities. Friendship has a strong international network in Europe, and envisions a world where people get to live with equal opportunities, dignity and hope regardless of their circumstances.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft