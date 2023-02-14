Daraz Cares holds training for deliverymen

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading online marketplace, recently held a career counseling session in association with Hashimukh Shomaj Kallayan Shongstha.

This session was a part of its "Rider Graduation Program" which promises hard skills and soft skills for its deliveryman, so they can explore new opportunities in this competitive market, says a press release.



The session was facilitated by Nusrat Akter, Co-Founder and President of Hashimukh Somaj Kallayan Songstha, and Md. Abdul Quayyum - Head of Communications, UNDP Bangladesh.

On this occasion, A H M Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The rider graduation program is another attempt to improve our deliverymen's hard and soft skills. In addition to the different computer skills, we are trying to train the riders on how much distance they should maintain while delivering a product, how to address any unpleasant issues, etc.



