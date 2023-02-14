Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

10pc discount on Nagad payments for Biman tickets

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Customers can enjoy an exciting 10 percent discount on air tickets that they purchase from the website of Biman Bangladesh Airlines using promo code (BGEKUSH10) and pay through Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of Bangladesh Postal Department.

They can also get this discount while buying air tickets from the national flag carrier's app. On the occasion of the month of Language Movement, the campaign began on 10 February and will continue till 21st of this month, says a press release.

Air travellers both domestic and international can avail of this discount on base fares of all kinds of tickets, be it for one-way or return or multi-city flights.

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, said, "We are happy to have partnered with the country's flag carrier by dangling this discount on the occasion of International Mother Language Day."

"All our customers will enjoy it as it will save their money to some extent," he also said, adding, "We want our people to get used to digital lifestyle and play a role in the development of the country."
In the meantime, in celebration of Valentine's Day, Nagad offers up to 25 percent instant cashback on Nagad payments on the purchase of products from different merchants. Besides, a customer making the highest single-day payment this way will get a couple of air tickets on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka route. The campaign will run until 28 February.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft