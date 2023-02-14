BUET, CCCI, BCE sign MoU for research, higher output CHATTOGRAM, A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) and Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE) at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center, Chattogram on Saturday.





Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Sattya Prasad Majumdar on behalf of BUET, Chamber President Mahbubul Alam and Treasurer Syed Mohammad Tanveer on behalf of Bangladesh Center of Excellence (BCE) signed the MoU respectively.





Former President of the Chamber Engineer Ali Ahmed, newly elected Chairman of Institute of Engineers Engineer MA Rashid, Director of the Chamber Engineer Iftekhar Hossain,Chittagong Women Chamber Senior Vice President Abida Mostafa, MD of PHP Motors Md Akhter Parvez were spoke on the occasion.





On this occasion, MA Latif MP, the former president of the chamber present as the chief guest in the event.CCCI President Mahbubul Alam said: 'We need to increase productivity and efficiency as well as combine research and technology. BUET will work closely with the private sector in Chattogram in collaboration with the Chittagong Chamber and come up with new innovative solutions tailored to the industries.'