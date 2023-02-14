

MetLife BD wins Superbrand award again MetLife has been recognized with Superbrand status for 2023-2024 in life insurance sector of Bangladesh. The recognition has been awarded by Superbrands organization which identifies the most outstanding brands in their respective fields.

With a highly prestigious global status, Superbrands recognizes only the most highly regarded brands from each category. The selection of winners is made by an independent panel of judges, says a press release.

MetLife Bangladesh's rich local history of over 70 years, widespread presence in the country, world-class solutions & customer service, and industry-leading claim settlement records have contributed to winning this Superbrand status. MetLife provides life insurances services to over 10 lakh individual customers and more than 800 organizations in Bangladesh.



Commenting on the recognition, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "We are delighted to receive the Superbrand Award again and would like to thank our customers, employees, agents and regulator. The award is the result of MetLife's efforts to keep people secure through world-class life insurance. This is also a very positive sign for the insurance sector of Bangladesh."

