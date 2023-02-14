Singapore maintains 2023 GDP growth forecast

Singapore said Monday it will stick to its economic growth forecast for 2023 despite the slowdown last year, encouraged by China's rapid reopening after years of crushing zero-Covid policies.The city-state's economic performance is often seen as a useful barometer of the global environment because of its reliance on trade with the rest of the world.





"Growth in China is projected to pick up in tandem with the faster-than- expected easing of its Covid-19 restrictions," the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement.





"This has led to improvements in the growth outlook of regional economies." It also pointed to the easing of global commodity prices, but cautioned that they "remain elevated with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war".





Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement that it would maintain its growth forecast of 0.5 to 2.5 percent.Singapore's economy expanded 3.6 percent in 2022, slowing from the 8.9 percent growth in 2021, the MTI said. �AFP