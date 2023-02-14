Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Singer washing machines recognized as BD Superbrands

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk

Singer washing machines recognized as BD Superbrands

Singer washing machines recognized as BD Superbrands

Singer Washing Machines have been recognized as one of the Superbrands for the session 2023-2024.

Superbrands recognizes the brands that deliver both quality products and services to its consumers over a period of time and builds trust in the minds of its consumers.

The award is a testimony that the consumers in Bangladesh trust Singer and accepting Singer Washing Machines as a lifestyle solution. Superbrands is an international organization, operating in 90 countries, to pay tribute to the world's leading brands, says a press release.

And Superbrands are selected by a council of experts known as "Brand Council" considering the 5 attributes of the brand including 1. Brand heritage, 2. Brand relevance in category, 3. Perceived Quality, 4. Perceived performance and 5. Top of Mind Awareness (TOMA). The process goes through different phases to bring out only the top brands in different segments.
The announcement came at a grand ceremony organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum recently, says a press release.

Singer Bangladesh Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe and Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with other top officials received the crest on behalf of the organization from Mohammad Abdul Momen, Professor and Director, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft