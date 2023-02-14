bkash gives books to poor children at Book Fair

Similar to them, the joy of coming to the fair doubled for students of Gurihari-Kamdebpur Alor Pathshala of Rajshahi like Shubhajit, Arefin and Subhrajit as they received various books from bKash. Some other students like Monika, Surovi, Jasmine and Oishi from Rajshahi Alor Pathshala also shared the same feeling.





In continuation to the last three book fairs, this time bKash is collecting books from the visitors, writers and publishers coming to the fair. The books given by buyers, readers, writers and visitors at the fair along with the books given by bKash will be distributed to the libraries for underprivileged children and other libraries across the country through Prothom Alo Trust.





As a part of the initiative, the books were handed over to the underprivileged children ofGurihari-Kamdebpur Alor Pathshala at NiamatpurUpazilain Naogaon District, Rajshahi Alor Pathshala of Rajshahi Metropolis and Babudyeing Alor Pathshala at Godagari Upazila run by Prothom Alo Trust on Friday afternoon. The Daily Prothom Alo Managing Editor and eminent writer Anisul Haque and bKash's Head of Corporate Communications Shamsuddin Haider Dalim were present on the occasion.





Handing over the books to the children, Anisul Haque said, "bKash's initiative to donate books among the underprivileged students will be of greatuse to develop children's intelligence and process of thinking. If we spontaneously donate books according to our ability, the light of wisdom will spread among all."





Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, Head of Corporate Communications of bKash said, "bKash has been taking book distribution initiatives for the past few years to build a relationship of underprivileged children with books. This year, bKash will add books donated by itself along with the books collected from readers, writers, publishers and distribute to underprivileged children across the country through ProthomAlo Trust. As a result, the more books readers donate, the more underprivileged children will have access to books."





bKash has distributed 72,500 books through this initiative in the last three years on the occasion of the book fair. To make this year's book distribution program successful, bKash has set up booths in the fair premises. Those interested can come to the booths and give all kinds of new and old books. Those who are living outside Dhaka, can visit any bKash Customer Service Center of their respective area and donate books.





Visiting the Ekushey Book Fair for the first time, Sudip, Sakibul and Al Amin, students of Babu Dyeing Alor Pathshala, were very excited.It is noteworthy that bKash is the sponsor of Amar Ekushey Book Fair this time too. Book lovers are getting 10% instant cash back on bKash payment like every year on the occasion of Book Fair. During the fair, a customer can enjoy a maximum cash back of up to 100 taka. Also, upon payment of 500 Taka or more, there is an additional 50 Taka coupon. Apart from this, there is opportunity to open bKash account in the fair premises, refreshment facilities for readers, writers, buyers and visitors arranged by bKash and also a fun puppet show for children and teenagers.