BRAC Bank offers Valentine’s Day discounts to 170 partners

BRAC Bank is offering amazing discounts at partner outlets to make Valentine's Day celebrations memorable.



The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy buy-one-get-one at renowned hotels and restaurants, big discounts with 170 merchant partners covering lifestyle, Jewellery, flower shop, cakes and pastry, dining, travel packages, airlines, and many more.



The valued customers will avail buy one and get one free at renowned hotels, up to 50% discount at lifestyle shops, up to 50% discount at jewellery shops, up to 15% discount at flower shops, up to 25% discount at cake and pastry shops, up to 20% discount at dining partners, up to 53% discount in tour and travel.



The offer is valid till Wednesday next, says a press release.

Buy one and get one free offer is available at The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, Radisson Blu Dhaka, InterContinental Dhaka, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, Le Meridien Dhaka, Crowne Plaza Gulshan, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Holiday Inn, Amari Dhaka and many more; flower shops include Manhas Floral Design, Orpa and PushpoNir; Jewellers include Al-Hasan Diamond Gallery, D Damas The art of Jewellery and Venus Jewellers;



The dining partners include Sparrows, Saltz, BAR.B.Q Tonight, EL Toro, and The Forest Lounge; lifestyle outlets include Artisan, Priyo, Zaara Fashion Mall, Sara Lifestyle, and Leatherex Fashion; cake and pastry shops include The Westin Dhaka, Le Meridien Dhaka, Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Coopers; travel and tour partners include US-Bangla Airlines, Novoair, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Hotel The Cox Today, Long Beach Hotel, and Ocean Paradise.



About the offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam said: "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Valentine's offer covers all major categories to help our customers celebrate this special occasion - with their families and loved ones. Our cards provide the best value propositions across multiple categories and several partners."



