

Agrani Bank inks deal with BIDA Agrani Bank Ltd has been involved in providing services from online platform of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA). As part of the process of launching 150 services through the system of BIDA to attract domestic and foreign investment, Agrani Bank signed a memorandum of understanding in a ceremony at Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was the chief guest on the occasion. Under the chairmanship of Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of BIDA of the programme, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir signed the contract on behalf of Agrani Bank. General Manager Md. Asheque Elahi, Deputy General Manager Afzal Hossain and senior officers of both the organizations were present on the occasion.



Under this agreement, Agrani Bank will provide various types of banking services including online bank account opening to local and foreign investors through online one stop service system.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder was the chief guest on the occasion. Under the chairmanship of Lokman Hossain Miah, Executive Chairman of BIDA of the programme, Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir signed the contract on behalf of Agrani Bank. General Manager Md. Asheque Elahi, Deputy General Manager Afzal Hossain and senior officers of both the organizations were present on the occasion.Under this agreement, Agrani Bank will provide various types of banking services including online bank account opening to local and foreign investors through online one stop service system.