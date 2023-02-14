

Al-Arafah Islami Bank holds business performance meeting



Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury was present the meeting as Chief Guest.



Among others Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury were present in the meeting. Senior Executives, Managers of Corporate Branches and Zonal head of the Bank participated in the meeting.

Business Performance Meeting of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) was held at the Head Office of the Bank recently, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R Chowdhury was present the meeting as Chief Guest.Among others Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed, Md. Shafiqur Rahman, Syed Masodul Bari, Md. Mahmudur Rahman, Mohammed Nadim, Abed Ahmed Khan, Abdullah Al Mamun and Md. Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury were present in the meeting. Senior Executives, Managers of Corporate Branches and Zonal head of the Bank participated in the meeting.