Padma Bank holds annual business conference

Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO, spoke at the conference about a variety of topics, including business review and debt recovery. Besides, he gave the annual business targets for the year 2023 and gave directives to achieve these targets. He said, "We are working on the vision of Twenty-Twenty-Three." If we all set one year's overall work as a target instead of planning together for a few year, Padma Bank's name will be erased from the loss book soon, Insha'Allah.





The Bank's Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP & HOB Sabbir M Sayem and other Senior Management Team members were also present at the business conference. Branch Managers from 60 Branches, Zonal Heads along with division heads from head office and about three hundred and fifty officers and employees were present on the occasion.





Padma Bank's Annual Business Conference 2023 was held in a festive atmosphere with the slogan "Back To Basics"-the challenge of providing banking services to the rural areas of the country. The conference was held at the Police Convention Center at the capital's Gulshan recently, says a press release.Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of Board of Directors of the bank graced the occasion as chief guest. Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan presided over the event attended by members of the Board of Directors Md. Abul Hossain (Managing Director ICB), Tamim Marzan Huda, M Imtiaz Farooq and Syed Rafiqul Haq.Bank's chairman Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat in his delivery expressed his most sincere gratitude towards the Board of Directors, Senior Management Team, Branch Managers from all branches and every employee for completing a successful year.He said that Padma Bank is moving forward rapidly with the sincerity of the prudent board of directors and the efficient senior management team. He emphasized providing good services and modern, technology-based, dynamic, versatile banking services with the aim of continuing the bank's progress.At the conference, awards were given in 41 categories for Business, Risk, Operations, and Support functions for best performance of the previous year. In addition, three product packages for women customers were officially unveiled: Padma Elegant FD, Padma Professionals FD, and Padma Mousum Scheme.