Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank holds annual business conference

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

Padma Bank holds annual business conference

Padma Bank holds annual business conference

Padma Bank's Annual Business Conference 2023 was held in a festive atmosphere with the slogan "Back To Basics"-the challenge of providing banking services to the rural areas of the country. The conference was held at the Police Convention Center at the capital's Gulshan recently, says a press release.

Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of Board of Directors of the bank   graced the occasion as chief guest. Managing Director and CEO Tarek Reaz Khan presided over the event attended by members of the Board of Directors Md. Abul Hossain (Managing Director ICB), Tamim Marzan Huda, M Imtiaz Farooq and Syed Rafiqul Haq.

Bank's chairman Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat in his delivery expressed his most sincere gratitude towards the Board of Directors, Senior Management Team, Branch Managers from all branches and every employee for completing a successful year.

He said that Padma Bank is moving forward rapidly with the sincerity of the prudent board of directors and the efficient senior management team. He emphasized providing good services and modern, technology-based, dynamic, versatile banking services with the aim of continuing the bank's progress.
Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO, spoke at the conference about a variety of topics, including business review and debt recovery. Besides, he gave the annual business targets for the year 2023 and gave directives to achieve these targets. He said, "We are working on the vision of Twenty-Twenty-Three." If we all set one year's overall work as a target instead of planning together for a few year, Padma Bank's name will be erased from the loss book soon, Insha'Allah.

The Bank's Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, SEVP and CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP & HOB Sabbir M Sayem and other Senior Management Team members were also present at the business conference. Branch Managers from 60 Branches, Zonal Heads along with division heads from head office and about three hundred and fifty officers and employees were present on the occasion.

At the conference, awards were given in 41 categories for Business, Risk, Operations, and Support functions for best performance of the previous year. In addition, three product packages for women customers were officially unveiled: Padma Elegant FD, Padma Professionals FD, and Padma Mousum Scheme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft