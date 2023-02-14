TeleTalk project to get 2 year one-off extension

Teletalk's network extension at village level and modernization project to provide 5G services is again getting extension by two more years but on condition that any more extension in future will not be considered.





The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry has given this condition as progress of the project implementation so far is not satisfactory.





The sources said thre is justification for extending time without increasing costs. The project manager has confirmed the work plan. The extension period has been submitted and the project will be completed within stipulated period.





For this reason, IMED has agreed to extend the project for another two years to complete the project by June 2025. It is to be noted that project work started in July 2021 and was supposed to be completed in June 2025.





According to related sources, the project seeks to sure affordable telecommunication services for all people down to rural areas, and expanding high-speed internet service networks will make it easy and affordable for everyone. It may also give speed to services like tele-classrooms in medical and education.





The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the network modernization project to expand Teletalk's network and provide 5G services to all. The cost of the project is estimated at Tk 2,204 crore. The government will finance almost the entire project. Teletalk will pay only Tk 60 crore.





Conditions also include budget allocations must ensure medium-term budget framework (MTBF) allocation. Out of the estimated 43 packages, 8 packages have been completed; tender process for the remaining packages need to be completed in time.Site handover must be ensured. Agreements with site owners should be confirmed in due course after negotiations of selected sites are concluded.According to sources, the project implementation progress is very slow. It is facing delay due to several reasons mainly beyond the control of the project authority.Concerned sources the project once implemented will make possible delivery of modern technology services to rural population. Preparation of mobile networks based on 5G technology will be started along with providing modern telecommunication services based on 4G technology.It will modernize and strengthen the existing transmission network. In terms of networks, 5-G technology will ensure high-speed quality services using much less radio waves. 5-G will be free of the weaknesses that 3-G and 4-G technologies showed in using radio waves. The main work component of the project includes creation of 3,000 new BTS sites. It has rooms, towers, locks etc. Teletalk's own 500 towers and 2,500 tower sharing sites will be prepared. To increase the service capacity, the capacity of existing 2000 3G and 4G site equipment will be increased.By installing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, 5,000 FWA devices will be installed outside Dhaka to increase internet service in hospitals, educational institutions and government offices and courts.