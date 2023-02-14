Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

TeleTalk project to get 2 year one-off extension

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Mizanur Rahman

Teletalk's network extension at village level and modernization project to provide 5G services is again getting extension by two more years but on condition that any more extension in future will not be considered.

The Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Planning Ministry has given this condition as progress of the project implementation so far is not satisfactory.

Conditions also include budget allocations must ensure medium-term budget framework (MTBF) allocation. Out of the estimated 43 packages, 8 packages have been completed; tender process for the remaining packages need to be completed in time.

Site handover must be ensured. Agreements with site owners should be confirmed in due course after negotiations of selected sites are concluded.
According to sources, the project implementation progress is very slow. It is facing delay due to several reasons mainly beyond the control of the project authority.

The sources said thre is justification for extending time without increasing costs. The project manager has confirmed the work plan. The extension period has been submitted and the project will be completed within stipulated period.

For this reason, IMED has agreed to extend the project for another two years to complete the project by June 2025. It is to be noted that project work started in July 2021 and was supposed to be completed in June 2025.

According to related sources, the project seeks to sure affordable telecommunication services for all people down to rural areas, and expanding high-speed internet service networks will make it easy and affordable for everyone. It may also give speed to services like tele-classrooms in medical and education.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the network modernization project to expand Teletalk's network and provide 5G services to all. The cost of the project is estimated at Tk 2,204 crore. The government will finance almost the entire project. Teletalk will pay only Tk 60 crore.

Concerned sources the project once implemented will make possible delivery of modern technology services to rural population. Preparation of mobile networks based on 5G technology will be started along with providing modern telecommunication services based on 4G technology.

It will modernize and strengthen the existing transmission network. In terms of networks, 5-G technology will ensure high-speed quality services using much less radio waves. 5-G will be free of the weaknesses that 3-G and 4-G technologies showed in using radio waves. The main work component of the project includes creation of 3,000 new BTS sites. It has rooms, towers, locks etc. Teletalk's own 500 towers and 2,500 tower sharing sites will be prepared. To increase the service capacity, the capacity of existing 2000 3G and 4G site equipment will be increased.

By installing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology, 5,000 FWA devices will be installed outside Dhaka to increase internet service in hospitals, educational institutions and government offices and courts.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft