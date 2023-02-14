

BEPZA to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in KEPZ



Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Admin) of BEPZA and Engr. Mohammad Ali, Executive Director of IBF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Executive Office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.



IBF will initially set up a hospital in the unused land and buildings of KEPZ and will be stepped up towards Hospital cum Nursing Institute.

The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc said BEPZA has been conducting different activities as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work along with contributing in the economic development of the country. As a part of it, BEPZA signed agreement with IBF to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in the unused land & buildings of NARI project of KEPZ.



He hoped that IBF would operate their Hospital cum Nursing Institute for providing best services.



IBF Chairman Professor Qazi Shahidul Alam said they are playing in important role in providing health care services along with banking services. He hoped that mass people of this area would get better health care services by the establishment of the hospital in KEPZ. Employees of BEPZA and the EPZ workers will get health care services with special reduced price from this hospital.



Mentionable that NARI project was undertaken to facilitate employment opportunities for vulnerable women particularly from the Northern part of Bangladesh especially from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts in the EPZ enterprises. Dormitory and training centers were constructed in Dhaka, Ishwardi and Karnaphuli EPZ under this project where around 10 thousand women received technical & life skill training. After completion of the project, the buildings of KEPZ remained unused where BEPZA leased out these buildings to establish Hospital cum Nursing Training Institute.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (KEPZ) Md. Jillur Rahman, Independent Director of IBF Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur along with high officials of BEPZA & IBF were present during the signing ceremony.



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) to establish a Hospital cum Nursing Institute in the unused land and buildings of Northern Area Reduction of Poverty Initiative (NARI) project in Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Admin) of BEPZA and Engr. Mohammad Ali, Executive Director of IBF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Executive Office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.IBF will initially set up a hospital in the unused land and buildings of KEPZ and will be stepped up towards Hospital cum Nursing Institute.The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc said BEPZA has been conducting different activities as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work along with contributing in the economic development of the country. As a part of it, BEPZA signed agreement with IBF to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in the unused land & buildings of NARI project of KEPZ.He hoped that IBF would operate their Hospital cum Nursing Institute for providing best services.IBF Chairman Professor Qazi Shahidul Alam said they are playing in important role in providing health care services along with banking services. He hoped that mass people of this area would get better health care services by the establishment of the hospital in KEPZ. Employees of BEPZA and the EPZ workers will get health care services with special reduced price from this hospital.Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (KEPZ) Md. Jillur Rahman, Independent Director of IBF Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur along with high officials of BEPZA & IBF were present during the signing ceremony.