Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 February, 2023, 2:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BEPZA to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in KEPZ

Published : Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Desk

BEPZA to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in KEPZ

BEPZA to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in KEPZ

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) signed an agreement with Islami Bank Foundation (IBF) to establish a Hospital cum Nursing Institute in the unused land and buildings of Northern Area Reduction of Poverty Initiative (NARI) project in Karnaphuli Export Processing Zone (KEPZ).

Md Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Executive Director (Admin) of BEPZA and Engr. Mohammad Ali, Executive Director of IBF signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at BEPZA Executive Office in Dhaka on Monday, says a press release.

IBF will initially set up a hospital in the unused land and buildings of KEPZ and will be stepped up towards Hospital cum Nursing Institute.
The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc said BEPZA has been conducting different activities as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work along with contributing in the economic development of the country. As a part of it, BEPZA signed agreement with IBF to set up Hospital cum Nursing Institute in the unused land & buildings of NARI project of KEPZ.

He hoped that IBF would operate their Hospital cum Nursing Institute for providing best services.

IBF Chairman Professor Qazi Shahidul Alam said they are playing in important role in providing health care services along with banking services.  He hoped that mass people of this area would get better health care services by the establishment of the hospital in KEPZ. Employees of BEPZA and the EPZ workers will get health care services with special reduced price from this hospital.

Mentionable that NARI project was undertaken to facilitate employment opportunities for vulnerable women particularly from the Northern part of Bangladesh especially from Rangpur, Gaibandha, Kurigram, Nilphamari and Lalmonirhat districts in the EPZ enterprises. Dormitory and training centers were constructed in Dhaka, Ishwardi and Karnaphuli EPZ under this project where around 10 thousand women received technical & life skill training. After completion of the project, the buildings of KEPZ remained unused where BEPZA leased out these buildings to establish Hospital cum Nursing Training Institute.

Among others, Member (Investment Promotion) Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir, Executive Director (KEPZ) Md. Jillur Rahman, Independent Director of IBF Dr. Mohammad Saleh Jahur along with high officials of BEPZA & IBF were present during the signing ceremony.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh Bank relaxes conditions for CMSMEs to avail new bank loan
75pc cashless transactions to be achieved by 2027: BB Gov
Stocks end 3-day falling streak on fresh stakes
Ali Haider new Secretary General of BAIRA
4-day int’l textile, machinery expo begins in Dhaka tomorrow
BGMEA seeks BD mission support to boost trade with India
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
BD-Turkey Business Forum becomes a Trust


Latest News
Youth killed in Barishal road mishap
3 killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting
US Counselor to discuss ways to 'advance Dhaka-Washington security partnership'
Farmers get agricultural equipment in Pirojpur
Indian foreign secretary to visit Dhaka Wednesday
Red rose prices skyrocket
How Falgun and Love collide to create the most colourful day of the year
'Environment-friendly jute must get incentives like garments industry'
Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show
'Father killed by son' in Mymensingh over land dispute
Most Read News
5 killed as truck rams auto-rickshaw losing control
'Coast Guard to be stronger for boosting blue economy, security'
Shahabuddin Chuppu elected 22nd President of Bangladesh
Magura BNP leader Nitai Roy sued
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
IFC provides $50m to Prime Bank to support trade, forex liquidity
Cox's Bazar road mishap leaves two dead
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Cyclone Gabrielle lashes northern New Zealand, 58,000 homes without power
Learning Tree School celebrates its anniversary in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft