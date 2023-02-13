Video
Halim Murder In Fatullah

Son hired killer to murder  father for property: PBI

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Staff Corresponded


The mystery behind the murder of valiant freedom-fighter Abdul Halim at Fatullah in Narayanganj district has been unearthed by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

The PBI said the victim's son HM Masud had committed the murder of his father through a hired killer at Tk 5 lakh with a view  to misappropriating his father's property depriving his sisters. He himself even took part in the murder. Then he staged a drama of dacoity to divert the incident of murder to a different direction.

Addressing a press conference at the PBI's Dhanmondi office in the capital early Sunday (February 12 in 2023) afternoon, Narayanganj district police Superintendent Monirul Islam said the law enforcers learnt about the mystery of the murder following the arrest of hired killer Rubel from Jatrabari area on Saturday. He is also a CNG-run autorickshaw driver.

Monirul Islam said slain Abdul Halim, a resident of Dharmaganj Mowla Bazar area under Enayet Nagar union of Fatullah Police Station, drew Tk 30 lakh from his bank account about two months ago. Then had a confrontation with his son HM Masud, 42, over sharing his landed property among his sons and daughters.

According to a plan, Masud then hired killer Rubel who had allegedly strangled Abdul Halim entering his flat on the first floor of the house in exchange of Tk 5 lakh at night on January 31. Masud told police that he did it to deprive his own sisters from their father's property.

On the following day, Jaher Ali, son-in-law of the slain Abdul Halim, filed a murder case with Fatullah Police Station.
During the murder of Abdul Halim, both Masud and hired killer Rubel looted Tk 32 lakh.

On the basis of information disclosed by Rubel, the PBI seized evidence. He also made confessional statement to a court.

The police official said accused Masud didn't do any work. He used to run his family with the earnings from his father's property.

Even, he was not a drug addict and used to go to Tablig Jamaat. He got involved in the murder of his father to establish his sole supremacy over his father's property.


