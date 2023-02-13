Australian senator concerned over HR violations in BD

Janet Rice, an Australian Senator from Victoria, urged its government (Australian) to do everything that she can to address human rights violations in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.



On February 8, the Senator from Victoria has made the call while speaking on foreign affairs at the Australian Parliament, according to the media report.



Janet told the Australian Parliament that Bangladesh security forces have been implicated in serious abuses including torture, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.



"The government has arrested journalists and critics under the Digital Security Act and otherwise stifled civil society. Authorities fail to protect LGBT people, religious communities and indigenous populations. Women and children face widespread violence and sexual assault without reliable protection or legal recourse.



Talking about Bangladesh, she said, "Sadly, we see the continuation of violation of human rights by the government."



"We urge Australian government to do everything that it can do to address these atrocities and to work and to be protecting and promoting human rights wherever possible," the senator added.



Janet Rice, has been known as a passionate environmentalist and rights activist for more than 30 years and advocated for passage of the Autonomous Sanctions Amendment (Magnitsky-style and Other Thematic Sanctions) Act 2021.



It is intended to modernise Australia's autonomous sanctions regime by creating a framework to facilitate the establishment of a thematic sanctions regime to enable Australia to respond flexibly and swiftly to a range of situations of international concern.



Janet Rice mentioned the act under which targeted sanctions were imposed against Myanmar, while she also mentioned human rights violations in other countries including Iran.



She thanked members of the Bangladesh diaspora community in Australia, many of whom live in New South Wales, and continue their advocacy.



"I had a meeting with the members of that community and was inspired by the courage and persistency in the face of sufferings and attempts to silence them," she said.



