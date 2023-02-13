Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Australian senator concerned over HR violations in BD

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Diplomatic Correspondent

Janet Rice, an Australian Senator from Victoria, urged its government (Australian) to do everything that she can to address human rights violations in Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world.

On February 8, the Senator from Victoria has made the call while speaking on foreign affairs at the Australian Parliament, according to the media report.

Janet told the Australian Parliament that Bangladesh security forces have been implicated in serious abuses including torture, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

"The government has arrested journalists and critics under the Digital Security Act and otherwise stifled civil society. Authorities fail to protect LGBT people, religious communities and indigenous populations. Women and children face widespread violence and sexual assault without reliable protection or legal recourse.

Talking about Bangladesh, she said, "Sadly, we see the continuation of violation of human rights by the government."

"We urge Australian government to do everything that it can do to address these atrocities and to work and to be protecting and promoting human rights wherever possible," the senator added.

Janet Rice, has been known as a passionate environmentalist and rights activist for more than 30 years and advocated for passage of the Autonomous Sanctions Amendment (Magnitsky-style and Other Thematic Sanctions) Act 2021.

It is intended to modernise Australia's autonomous sanctions regime by creating a framework to facilitate the establishment of a thematic sanctions regime to enable Australia to respond flexibly and swiftly to a range of situations of international concern.

Janet Rice mentioned the act under which targeted sanctions were imposed against Myanmar, while she also mentioned human rights violations in other countries including Iran.

She thanked members of the Bangladesh diaspora community in Australia, many of whom live in New South Wales, and continue their advocacy.

"I had a meeting with the members of that community and was inspired by the courage and persistency in the face of sufferings and attempts to silence them," she said.

"We urge Australian government to do everything that it can do to address these atrocities and to work and to be protecting and promoting human rights wherever possible," the senator added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Textile entrepreneurs seek economic zones for MMF manufacturing units
Suspected Nipah virus patient dies in Barishal
Son hired killer to murder  father for property: PBI
Australian senator concerned over HR violations in BD
BCL leader arrested for kidnap, ransom demand
21 BCL activists expelled for trouble making
BNP has no interest in Presidential election: Mosharraf
Turkey-Syria quake deaths to top 50,000: UN relief chief


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft