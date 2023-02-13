BCL leader arrested for kidnap, ransom demand



RAJSHAHI, Feb 12: Police have arrested a leader of Rajshahi Metropolitan Chhatra League on charges of demanding ransom after kidnapping a student who came to visit Rajshahi University campus.



Parvez Ali Hridoy was arrested on Saturday during a drive and later, sent to jail following a court order.



Motihar Police Station OC Hafizur Rahman said, "Earlier three students of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) have been arrested in a case filed over kidnapping a student and demanding ransom. Another accused, Parvez, was arrested on Saturday."



Parvez is Scientific Affairs Joint Secretary of Rajshahi Metropolitan BCL and General Secretary of East BCL, Ward No 28. He is a follower of Sirajum Mubin Sabuj, General Secretary of the Metropolitan Chhatra League.



It was learnt that three RUET students picked up a student of Institute of Health Technology, Rajshahi or IHT on Tuesday (February 7) night. He came to visit Rajshahi University campus. They beat up the student and demanded ransom from his family. Later, police rescued the student and arrested three from the scene.



The victim filed a case accusing three.



