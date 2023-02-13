21 BCL activists expelled for trouble making

Since Saddam Hussain and Sheikh wali Asif Enan became the central President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on December 20 last year, a few incidents of indiscipline and clashes occurred by BCL leaders and activists across the country that tarnished the image of the party.



To keep the image of the BCL the new President and General Secretary expelled 21 troublemakers of different university units of the BCL.



A press release signed by the two leaders, on Sunday said that they have expelled the BCL members for getting involved in culpable and indisciplinary activities which tarnished the image of the organisation.



Of the expelled, 15 were leaders and activists of different hall units of Dhaka University, one each of Jahangirnagar University (JU), Chittagong University (CU) and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College and three of Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET).



Chhatra League, the student organisation of the ruling Awami League, expelled Maruf Islam, Joint-General Secretary of the CU unit, over assaulting Marjan Akter, CU Correspondent of Samakal.



Besides, the DU branch leaders also issued a press release on the same day, relieving Imdadul Hasan Shohag, General Secretary of DU Amar Ekushey Hall unit of the Chhatra League, from all his duties over allegation of involvement in extortion.



Talking to the Daily Observer, BCL General Secretary Enan said, "If anyone tries to be a troublemaker in the name of the organisation, we will be the troubleshooters against them."



"Our position against any wrongdoing is explicitly clear," Enan said, adding, "No goon will be spared."



He stressed "zero tolerance", declared by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, against irregularities that breach BCL's reputation.



However, talking to this correspondent, Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, General Secretary of DU branch of the BCL, expressed dissatisfaction over the expulsion as most of the expelled men from DU were his men.



"The central leaders neither inform us nor coordinate with the DU branch leaders. They didn't expel other troublemakers who beat my followers in different halls," Shaikat added.



Refuting the allegation, Enan said some of his (Enan) followers were also expelled over getting involved in heinous acts, and added, "We will never compromise with any mischief makers, irrespective of their identity. I don't care if he or she is my follower."



Shaikat later called this correspondent and said, "I have talked to the central leaders. They have assured that they will take action against others, involved in infightings."



