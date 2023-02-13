Video
Monday, 13 February, 2023
Home Front Page

BNP has no interest in Presidential election: Mosharraf

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent


BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said on Sunday, "BNP has no interest in the Presidential election."

Speaking to the journalists at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office on Sunday he said, "We have no concern about any activities of the present government. That is why I am not interested to make comment on this."

Awami League submitted the nomination of Md Shahabuddin Chuppu as party candidate for President to Election Commission. Mosharraf gave reaction about it while reporters ask them about it.

The BNP leader also said, "In the last 14 years Awami League government arrested our 50 lakh leaders and activists. Now the isolated government wants to cling to power by creating chaos in the country."


