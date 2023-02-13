Traders turn down FBCCI plea to cut commodity prices in Ramadan

Request by the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at a meeting to reduce prices of essentials during Ramadan has been largely turned down by traders citing higher import cost.



FBCCI sat with traders to discuss the demand, supply and price situation of the essential commodities during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan at its Motijheel office in the capital on Sunday.



The apex trade body during its meeting with retailers, wholesalers, importers, distributors and markets association leaders sought to determine the way forward to check price spiral of commodities during the month of fasting.



FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin said businessmen in many countries reduce prices of goods in the month of Ramadan. They also offer discounts on sales. We can also make an example. Let's reduce the price of products in some markets this Ramadan, he said adding we can also give discounts. Traders will reduce price by reducing profit.



However, another business leader, President of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, Helal Uddin did not respond to such call by FBCCI President. He said, other countries can reduce prices during the month of Ramadan, but it will not be possible for us. The economic condition of our country is not like that. It will not be possible to reduce price but the price will be kept within the reach of buyers. We will take measures to ensure price does not increase.



Senior Assistant General Manager of Meghna Group of Industries, Taslim Shahriar said that gas problem has not been resolved yet. Importers pay a duty of 35 to 36 taka per kg of sugar. The price of sugar is increasing in world market. It is now highest in eight years.



He said if tariff on sugar import is not reduced or rescheduled, consumers will not be able to eat sugar at a low price during Ramadan, he said. The FBCCI president was angry with the statement of mill owners and said all products are insufficient in supply for fasting. Everyone says no, no, but the drama of creating artificial instability in the market is going on.



Director of City Group, Biswajit Saha said, imported sugar from the ship could not be released as the banks did not pay the LC. Bank were supposed to supply dollars from the reserve, But Bangladesh Bank is still not releasing money quickly.



At this time wholesale traders want permission to import sugar from India. It will be possible to bring down sugar price Tk 70 to 80 before Ramadan. President of Moulvibazar Traders Association, Bashir Uddin said currently sugar is sold at Tk 107 to Tk 108. In India it sells at Rs 40 to 45 per kg. Traders also said price of ginger, garlic and dry chili will increase by 25 to 30 percent.



Director General of National Consumer Rights Protection AHM Safikuzzaman was present. Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) Chairman Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hasan, CAB Market Analyst Quazi Abdul Hannan also spoke in the meeting.



