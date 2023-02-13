Govt announces names of nominees for Ekushey Award 2023

The government on Sunday announced the names of 19 eminent persons and two institutions including the late journalist Md Shah Alamgir, Bangladesh National Museum and Bidyananda Foundation for the Ekushey Award for the year of 2023.



Shah Alamgir was selected posthumously for his contribution in journalism while Bidyananda Foundation for its contributions in social service.



Ekushey Padak is the second highest civilian award of the country.



The Ministry of Culture in a press release announced the names of the nominees.



This year, eight persons would get Ekushey Padak in art category, three for participation in the language movement, two each for social service, education and politics, two for participation in the Liberation War, one each for research, journalism and language and literature.



Freedom fighters AKM Shamsul Haque and Mamtaz Uddin were selected posthumously.



Khaleda Manjur-E-Khuda and Haji Md Majibar Rahman for participation in Language Movement.



Masud Ali Khan and Shimul Yusuf were selected for acting, Manoranjan Ghoshal, Gazi Abdul Hakim and Fazl-E-Khoda were posthumously selected for music, Nawajish Ali Khan in art, Jayanta Chaterjee for recitation and Kanak Chapa Chakma for painting; Prof Dr Majharul Islam was posthumously selected.



Bangladesh National Museum was selected for education, Bidyananda Foundation and Md. Saidul Haque for social service. Dr Moniruzzaman was selected posthumously in language and literature category.



Advocate Manjurul Imam and Aktar Uddin Miah were posthumously selected in politics category and e Dr Md Abdul Mazid for research.



Usually, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina distributes the awards on February 20, on the eve of Ekushey February and the International Mother Language Day.



