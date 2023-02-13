Video
Shahabuddin AL's candidate for Republic's President

He is the lone candidate to submit nomination paper

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) on Sunday nominated its Advisory Council Member Md Shahabuddin Chuppu as its candidate for the  President of the Republic.

Shahabuddin Chuppu, former district and sessions Judge and former Commissioner of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC), is set to be the next President of Bangladesh as he is the only  candidate to have submitted nomination paper to the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday.

The candidate selected by AL will be the next President as no other political party has the required representations in parliament to elect a president.

The ruling party has absolute majority in parliament.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikha Hasina greeted Md Shahabuddin Chuppu with flowers on Sunday morning at Ganabhban, official residence of the Prime Minister in the presence of Sheikh Hasina's younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, and senior AL leaders including Awami League Parliamentary Party  Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury.

An AL delegation, led by the party's General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, submitted the nomination papers at the EC on Sunday morning.

The delegation included AL's Presidium Members Mohammad Faruk Khan,MP, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, MP, Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP,  and Office Secretary Biplob Barua.

Later, Obaidul Quader told reporters at a press briefing at the Election Commission.  Shahabuddin Chuppu was in the AL delegation team that submitted his nomination papers.

Shahabuddin Chuppu said he had no reaction to make.

"Everything happened according to  the divine will of Almighty Allah," he said.

"The deadline for submitting nominations is 4  pm today (Sunday). If there is no one other candidate than Shahabuddin and his nomination papers are found toe valid after examination tomorrow, the Election Commission can declare him as the president elect," EC officials stated.

According to AL sources, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader proposed the name of Shahabuddin Chuppu as the next President  and AL Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud seconded.

The presidential election is scheduled for February 19.

Election will take place if there is more than one candidate. Although the role of the president is mostly ceremonial but during general elections the president issues directives to the Election Commission.

Section 5 (2) of the Representation of the People's Order 1972, requires the executive  government to assist the EC in carrying out its functions, and the president may issue directives in consultation with the Election Commission.

The tenure of president M Abdul Hamid, longest-serving president of the country, ends on April 23.

As President Hamid is completing his second consecutive term, Article 50 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic  does not allow him to be elected for a third term.

Hamid became acting president of Bangladesh on March 14, 2013, after President Zillur Rahman was in hospital in Singapore.
After Zillur Rahman's death six days later, Hamid elected as President unopposed on April 22, 2013.

On February 7, 2018, Hamid took oath as the President for the second term.


