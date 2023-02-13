BNP declares ‘silent march’ in cities Feb 18



BNP will observe a simultaneous 'Silent March' programme at the metropolis level around the country on February 18.



BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain announced the programme from a short rally at the Shyamoli Club ground in the capital on Sunday.



He urged BNP and like-minded people to carry out the programme on February 18 and said, "On behalf of our leader Khaleda Zia and acting Chairman Tariq Rahman I am announcing the national programme for next week."



BNP will observe the programme demanding decrease in price of electricity, gas, rice, pulses, oil, flour, salt and other daily essential commodities, release of imprisoned BNP leaders and activists including party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, dissolution of parliament and elections under the caretaker government.



Mosharraf said, "All the likely minded people, political parties and other organizations will march along with our party in all major cities. There will be two separate marches in north and south of Dhaka."



He urged his party leaders and activists to take necessary preparations to success the programme.



Mentioning the fall of the previous Sri Lanka government Mosharraf warned Awami League government and said, "The government has not much time. If they force the consequences like in Sri Lanka, the people will not forgive them."



The rally moved through Ring Road, Shia Mosque, Taj Mahal Road, Nurjahan Road, BRTC Bus Stand Junction, Allah Karim Masjid Road and ended at Sat Rasta Junction.