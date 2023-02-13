Video
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:22 PM
Home Back Page

Pabna people happy over Sahabuddin’s nomination for President

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Naresh Madhu

PABNA, Feb 12: On receiving the good news of nominating Mohammad Sahabuddin Chuppu as country's next President, a strom of joy was blowing over the entire Pabna district as he is a son of the soil.

Sweetmeats were distributed in Pabna Awami League office and some other places in the town. Several joyous processions were brought out and rallies held in Pabna town and some other places welcoming the decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Immediately people from all walks of life joined the joyous processions in Pabna city. The people of Pabna thanked the Prime Minister for giving such a position to a candidate from Pabna since the country's independence in 1971.

The newsmen flocked to the political leaders. Many stories were coming up including Shahabuddin's journey from journalist to a President. He is a life member of the Pabna press club.

Mohammad Sahabuddin Chuppu is going to be the 22nd President of Bangladesh. After getting AL nomination, Shahabuddin submitted his nomination papers for next Presidential position.

Former President of Pabna Press Club, Prof Shivjit Nag, also a classmate of the Presidential nominee, told this correspondent, "What to say about my friend. I am very much happy. What could be more important news in my life other than this? What can people of Pabna expect better than this? People of Pabna are grateful to the Prime Minister. The people of Pabna remained forever in debt."

Pabna Awami League President, Rezaur Rahim Lal, also former district council chairman, said, "I have lost my words. I never thought that the honourable Prime Minister would give us such a gift. A friendly, kind, honest and fair leader is very rare."

President of Pabna Press Club ABM Fazlur Rahman said, "As a journalist, we are happy today. Life member of our press club is going to be elected as the 22nd President of Bangladesh. It is our pride and joy."

A rickshaw puller said what could be more happy news for us. The son of Pabna will be a President of Bangladesh. We are now the people of the President's district. We pray for his long life.


