Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:22 PM
GP makes int’l calls to Turkey, Syria free

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Grameenphone has made calls from Bangladesh to Turkiye and Syria free till February 15, as anxious family and friends attempt to speak to their loved ones caught up in the devastating earthquake in the countries.

Turkiye and Syria are reeling from the worst tremor to strike the region in almost a century. Rescue and recovery efforts in the countries have been happening around the clock.

With the catastrophic disaster making news everywhere, people worldwide are trying to reach out to their loved ones. So, Grameenphone has waived ISD outgoing call charges to Turkiye and Syria, enabling popele in Bangladesh to stay in constant touch with their loved ones.    UNB


