Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:21 PM
Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be opened to traffic in April

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 12: The Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, South Asia's first-ever under-river tunnel, is expected to be opened to traffic in April.

"We are working hard to open the tunnel in April," Engineer Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project Director told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

Over 96 per cent construction of the tunnel has been completed, he said.

Mechanical, electrical and civil works of the tunnel is progressing and other related works are at final stage, he said.

Construction cost of the tunnel has been increased by Tk 315 crore to adjust with rising value of dollar.

The deadline for completion of the project has been extended to  December 2023, resulting in cost escalation to Tk 10,690 crore.
The project was revised twice.

Of the additional cost, around Tk 25 crore will be needed for the new component of toll plaza and Tk 109 crore for the service area. When the project was taken in 2015, one dollar was worth around Tk 85and  now one dollar costs Tk 106, he said.

China Communication Construction Company deployed more than 800 workers to construct the tunnel, to connect the port city on the north end with Anwara upazila on the south.

The 3.32 km long main tunnel would be 18 to 31 metre below the Karnaphuli.

Each of its two tubes, with four lanes would be 2.45km in length, with  .35km of connecting road at the western and eastern ends of the main tunnel and a 727m flyover at the Anwara end.

To be used as an alternative route to Cox's Bazar, Teknaf and Matarbari and northern Chattogram, the tunnel would play an important role in improving Asian Highway's network, improve Bangladesh's connectivity with neighbouring countries.

The  tunnel will cost approximately Tk 11,000 crore.

It will connect Anwara upazila with the port city.

It is under construction with government to government (G2G)  funding.

Exim Bank of China lent Tk 5,913 crore and  Bangladesh government is providing the rest.

Of the 9.3 km long tunnel the underwater section is approximately 3.4 km.

The tunnel has been designed to revolutionise transportation in Chattogram and connect Dhaka with Cox's Bazar directly by road, educe the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram.

The tunnel will facilitate traffic movement with the business zone and turn Chattogram into one city two towns, like China's Shanghai city.

The Karnafuli River flows between the port city and Anwara upazila.


