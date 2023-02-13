Video
Monday, 13 February, 2023
Deposition against GK Shamim deferred as no witness turned up

Next date Mar 15

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Sunday deferred the recording of testimony against GK Shamim and his mother Ayesha Akhter in a case filed over amassing wealth as the prosecution did not produce witness.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka deferred the trial date and fixed March 15 for trial.

The Anti Corruption commission (ACC) lawyers prayed to the court to defer the recording of testimony in the case as no witness came to court to depose. Eventually, the court allowed the time prayer of the ACC. The same court on October 18 last year framed charges against GK Shamim, and his mother Ayesha Akhter in the case.

The ACC filed the case against Golam Kibria alias GK Shamim, an expelled Juba League leader and his mother on October 21 in 2019 for accumulating illegal wealth worth Tk 297 crore. The elite force arrested Shamim and his seven bodyguards after raiding his house and office in Dhaka's Niketon on September 20 in 2019.

Earlier on September 25 last year another Dhaka tribunal sentenced GK Shamim, and seven of his bodyguards to life imprisonment in an arms case.


