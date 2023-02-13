

BNP-Jamaat starts arson terrorism again: Quader



"BNP-Jamaat has started the arson terrorism once again in the country. They carried out attack on a rally of Awami League in Sirajganj," he told a peace rally in the capital on Sunday afternoon.



Dhaka South City unit of the AL arranged the rally on Jorpukur Playground at Khilgaon.



Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there was AL's peace rallies at union level across the country while arson attacks were carried on such rallies at several places including Sirajganj.



"A few cars were burnt in Sirajganj. Who did it? BNP-Jamaat has started arson terrorism again," he said.



The AL general secretary said the BNP has lost the flow of its movement as its movement was injured seriously.



They (BNP leaders) are desperate now to assume the throne of power, he said.



About the obsolete caretaker government issue, Quader said there would be no result by daydreaming of the caretaker government.



The AL does not want BNP-mark caretaker government and the system will never return to Bangladesh, the road transport minister said.



Claiming that the AL has given dignity and respect to women, he said the women will not be able to move freely if BNP-Jamaat comes to power again.



The BNP-Jamaat will introduce the Afghan-style ruling system in the country, he added.



Expressing gratitude to incumbent President Abdul Hamid, Quader greeted AL-nominated presidential candidate Mohammad Sahabuddin.



AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Adv Quamrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin; Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP; AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke at the rally with Dhaka South City AL acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul in the chair. �BSS



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP-Jamaat has started the arson terrorism once again in the country."BNP-Jamaat has started the arson terrorism once again in the country. They carried out attack on a rally of Awami League in Sirajganj," he told a peace rally in the capital on Sunday afternoon.Dhaka South City unit of the AL arranged the rally on Jorpukur Playground at Khilgaon.Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there was AL's peace rallies at union level across the country while arson attacks were carried on such rallies at several places including Sirajganj."A few cars were burnt in Sirajganj. Who did it? BNP-Jamaat has started arson terrorism again," he said.The AL general secretary said the BNP has lost the flow of its movement as its movement was injured seriously.They (BNP leaders) are desperate now to assume the throne of power, he said.About the obsolete caretaker government issue, Quader said there would be no result by daydreaming of the caretaker government.The AL does not want BNP-mark caretaker government and the system will never return to Bangladesh, the road transport minister said.Claiming that the AL has given dignity and respect to women, he said the women will not be able to move freely if BNP-Jamaat comes to power again.The BNP-Jamaat will introduce the Afghan-style ruling system in the country, he added.Expressing gratitude to incumbent President Abdul Hamid, Quader greeted AL-nominated presidential candidate Mohammad Sahabuddin.AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Adv Quamrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin; Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP; AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke at the rally with Dhaka South City AL acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul in the chair. �BSS