Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP-Jamaat starts arson terrorism again: Quader

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

BNP-Jamaat starts arson terrorism again: Quader

BNP-Jamaat starts arson terrorism again: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said BNP-Jamaat has started the arson terrorism once again in the country.

"BNP-Jamaat has started the arson terrorism once again in the country. They carried out attack on a rally of Awami League in Sirajganj," he told a peace rally in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Dhaka South City unit of the AL arranged the rally on Jorpukur Playground at Khilgaon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said there was AL's peace rallies at union level across the country while arson attacks were carried on such rallies at several places including Sirajganj.

"A few cars were burnt in Sirajganj. Who did it? BNP-Jamaat has started arson terrorism again," he said.

The AL general secretary said the BNP has lost the flow of its movement as its movement was injured seriously.

They (BNP leaders) are desperate now to assume the throne of power, he said.

About the obsolete caretaker government issue, Quader said there would be no result by daydreaming of the caretaker government.

The AL does not want BNP-mark caretaker government and the system will never return to Bangladesh, the road transport minister said.

Claiming that the AL has given dignity and respect to women, he said the women will not be able to move freely if BNP-Jamaat comes to power again.

The BNP-Jamaat will introduce the Afghan-style ruling system in the country, he added.

Expressing gratitude to incumbent President Abdul Hamid, Quader greeted AL-nominated presidential candidate Mohammad Sahabuddin.

AL presidium members Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, Adv Quamrul Islam and Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin; Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP; AL office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Dhaka South City AL general secretary Humayun Kabir, among others, spoke at the rally with Dhaka South City AL acting president Nurul Amin Ruhul in the chair.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP declares ‘silent march’ in cities Feb 18
Pabna people happy over Sahabuddin’s nomination for President
GP makes int’l calls to Turkey, Syria free
Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be opened to traffic in April
Deposition against GK Shamim deferred as no witness turned up
BNP-Jamaat starts arson terrorism again: Quader
PM vows to build a smart and prosperous Bangladesh
Students of City, Ideal colleges clash, 9 detained


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft