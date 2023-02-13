PM vows to build a smart and prosperous Bangladesh

SHAFIPUR, Feb 12: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday categorically said that the country will never look back in its journey to become a smart and golden Bangladesh.



"Inshallah, this country will never look back again, Bangladesh is advancing and will advance more, this Bangladesh will be smart Bangladesh. We will make developed, prosperous and golden Bangladesh," she said.



The prime minister said this while addressing the 43rd National Assembly-2023 of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP as the chief guest at the Ansar and VDP academy in Shafipur, Gazipur.



She said that the country was liberated sacrificing huge blood in the Liberation War.



"Today, Bangladesh has got the recognition of a developing country and we want to advance more," she said. She said that people of the country will stand on their own feet and they must not beg to anyone.



Hasina said that the coronavirus pandemic created a huge pressure on the economy in the international level, while Ukraine-Russia caused economic recession around the globe, not only just in Bangladesh.



"We have to keep us free from this. That's why I urged all to follow the footsteps of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and not to keep a single inch of arable land uncultivated," she said.



In this connection, she asked all to make sure that all the lands that left out of cultivation process is to be brought under the cultivation scheme.



"For that Ansar VDP can play a special role. They can train the rural people and engage them in various cultivation activities to grow crops and preserve those. I hope that you will contribute," she said.



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Public Security Division Senior Secretary Md Aminul Islam Khan and Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Major General AKM Aminul Haque welcomed the PM on her arrival at the venue.



The prime minister handed over different medals to 180 Ansar and VDP members for their outstanding contribution to their respective fields.



She also inspected the parade riding on an open jeep and witnessed the spectacular parade of a smartly-turned out contingent of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.



Later, she witnessed a choreography and cultural programme. Hasina said that the government has taken many initiatives for the Ansar and VDP so that it can move ahead in tune with the time.



She said that members of Ansar and VDP have worked sincerely in their respective areas when BNP started arson attacks on rail, bus, launch and people and protected the country and people from the arson terrorism of BNP.



"They are also playing role in combating militancy and terrorism in the country," she said. She lauded the Ansar and VDP as it is also contributing in sports and getting prizes as well.



She briefly highlighted the initiatives taken by her government for the development and up-gradation of Ansar and VDP.



She said that Awami League government has enacted new law for Ansar and VDP, introduced combat uniform, established bank and welfare trust with seed money, made battalion Ansar permanent, gave national standard to the Ansar and VDP for the first time, up-gradation of grade and promotions, foreign training, formed specialised guard battalion, established modern facilities in 15 battalions headquarters, providing monthly allowances to company commander and platoon commanders, increased of allowance for general members of Ansar and VDP as well as established different types of infrastructures for the force.



PM Hasina said that the government can realises the necessity of the forces and as they can realise "we carry out development activities for all organisation whenever Awami League comes to power," she said.



The Prime Minister said that the government has provided cent percent electricity connectivity across the country. UNB



