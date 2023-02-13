Students of City, Ideal colleges clash, 9 detained



A clash broke out between students of City College and Ideal College in Dhaka's Dhanmondi area on Sunday. A total of nine students from both the institutions have been detained over the one-hour long clash.



Meanwhile, a journalist of a news portal said that he was physically assaulted by police while covering the incident.



Shahidullah, Deputy Commissioner of Ramna Division of Police, said, "The clash ensued when a group of City College students went to the gate of Dhanmondi Ideal College and started quarrelling with the students.



Ikram Ali Mia, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhanmondi Police Station, told the Daily Observer that clashes between students of the two colleges are not uncommon.



Teachers and guardians of the nine detained students have been called to Dhanmondi Police Station, the OC said.



Khalilur Rahman, a reporter of Dhaka Mail, alleged that he was physically assaulted by police while taking pictures during the detention.



The law enforcers also snatched his mobile phone and identity card, the journalist said. Khalilur said he was later rescued by other journalists.



Asked about it, the OC said there might be a "misunderstanding". However, action would be taken if law enforcers used excessive force, the police officer said.



The Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB) on Sunday denounced the incident of police misconduct with a journalist while performing duty.



