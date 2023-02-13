2 sisters claim their brother usurped paternal property



Two sisters from Agargaon area of the capital have lost their ancestral property due to the manipulation of their brother. The local Councillor Md Forkan Hossain tried to solve the problem but no solution could be reached.



Latifa Akhter said in a written speech at a press conference organized at the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) auditorium on Sunday that her brother Delwar Hossain, who drove the sisters out of their parents' property, indulged in various slanders against the two sisters.



In this situation, the victims Latifa Akhter and Rashida Begum have requested the immediate intervention of the relevant authorities including the Prime Minister to get back their ancestral property.



Latifa Akhter said they were living on 6.16 per cent of the 214 holdings in West Agargaon area of the capital. After the death of their father and mother, brother Delwar Hossain began to take possession of their ancestral property, excluding that of the two sisters.



Police have not taken any action against Delwar Hossain, she added. The local Councillor, Md Forkan Hossan, investigated the matter and arbitrated that the two sisters enjoy their parental property but Delwar Hossain did not agree. He evicted the sisters from the house with a plan to construct a building by disposing off the property in his own name and giving it to a housing project.



Delwar Hossain grabbed the property of the two sisters in the name of a government minister and evicted them from their home, she added.



They are going from door to door to get back their property. They demanded the government to take appropriate measures to return their ancestral property. Rashida Begum eldest son Md Sohail and Md Liton among others family members were present, among others, at the press conference.