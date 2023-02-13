Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 February, 2023, 9:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted in the world

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

The air quality in Dhaka showed no signs of improvement as it continued to be in the 'unhealthy' zone this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 175 at 10:28 am, the capital of Bangladesh ranked fourth in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Pakistan's Lahore, China's Shenyang and India's Mumbai occupied the first three spots, with AQI scores of 183, 182 and 180 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues.

As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.     UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 sisters claim their brother usurped paternal property
Dhaka’s air 4th most polluted in the world
2 ‘drug traders’ arrested with 2-kg heroin in Dhaka
6 more C-19 cases reported
Rice production saw record increase to 4.4cr MT in FY 21-22: Razzaque
BD records 14 more dengue cases
Egg, milk, meat prices have not increased much: DG Livestock
Agriculturists Day today: President, PM issue messages


Latest News
Fire breaks out at Karnaphuli gas line at Patiya
President Abdul Hamid congratulates President-elect Md Shahabuddin
National Pension Authority formed
Japan, IOM sign $5.7 million assistance to Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh
Four muggers held in city
BPL 2023: Lower prices announced for 2nd qualifier tickets
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
Russia arms exports to India worth $13 billion in past 5 years
Two held with 6kg hemp in Laksham
EC issues gazette declaring Shahabuddin as President
Most Read News
Shahabuddin to become 22nd president of Bangladesh
President of Iran to visit China
Life and career of Shahabuddin Chuppu
Shahabuddin Chuppu set to become next President of Bangladesh
Rangpur AL's 101-member committee formed with Joy as No.1 member
19 individuals, 2 organisations to get Ekushey Padak 2023
986 BNP activists sued over AL-BNP clash in Sirajganj, 49 arrested
AL nominates an extraordinary person for presidency: Hasan
Everything is Allah’s will: Shahabuddin Chuppu
Death toll hits 33,000 in Turkey, Syria quake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft