2 ‘drug traders’ arrested with 2-kg heroin in Dhaka

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two alleged drug traders and recovered around 2 kgs heroin from their possessions at Technical crossing of Mirpur in the city on Saturday night.



The arrestees were Md Al Amin and Md Zulmat. The detectives also seized the truck on which they were travelling.



The detectives had prior information that some drug dealers were transporting heroin from Chapainawabganj and coming towards Technical crossing under Darus Salam police station by a truck on Saturday night.



A team of DB took position in front of a bus counter in the area when the truck reached there at around 10:45am they stopped the truck and arrested the duo, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Police Md Saiful Alam Mujahid of DB (Airport Zonal Team).



During primary interrogation, the arrestees revealed that they used to collect heroin from the border area of Chapainawabganj district and sell it in different areas of Dhaka city. UNB



