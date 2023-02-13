Video
Egg, milk, meat prices have not increased much: DG Livestock

Published : Monday, 13 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

RANGPUR, Feb 12: Director General (DG) of the Department of Livestock Dr Md Emdadul Haque Talukdar on Sunday said prices of egg, milk and meat have not increased much compared to its production cost.

"Starting from fodders required for rearing cattle and birds to gas, electricity, fuel, product supply, marketing and transportation, prices of everything are on the rise increasing costs of farmers in production of eggs, milk and meat," he said.

The DG said this while addressing a divisional media orientation workshop on 'Livestock Sector of Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects' held at Begum Rokeya Auditorium of RDRS Bangladesh here as chief guest.

The Department of Livestock organized the workshop under the Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP).

DG Dr Emdadul Haque Talukdar said the annual demand of milk in the country is now one crore 56 lakh 68 thousand tonnes.

"In the last 2021-22 FY, milk production stood at one crore 30 lakh 74 thousand tonnes. But just a decade ago in the 2012-13 FY, milk production in the country was 50 lakh 70 thousand tonnes," he said.

In the last 10 years, milk production in the country has increased by 80 lakh four thousand tonnes or about 158 per cent.

He said, currently there is no shortage of egg and meat in the country and the government is revamping the Department of Livestock.

"The country has sufficient sources of protein. We can also export abroad if we try. In the last 2012-13 FY, meat production in the country was 36 lakh 20 thousand tonnes. In the last 2021-2022 FY, meat production has increased to 92 lakh 65 thousand tonnes," he said "As a result, meat production in the country has increased by 56 lakh and 45 thousand tonnes or 156 per cent in a decade," Dr Emdadul Haque said.

He said the Department of Livestock is working to improve the breeds of cattle and birds to further enhance production of proteins.
Director of Rangpur Divisional Office of the department Dr Md Abdul Hye Sarkar presided over the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) of Rangpur Division A W M Rayhan Shah addressed the workshop as a special guest.

Chief Technical Coordinator of the LDDP Dr Md Golam Rabbani, Executive Director of 'Poriprekkhit' Syed Borhan Kabir, Media Personality Syed Ishtiaque Reza, Communication Consultant of LDDP Zillur Rahman, daily Ittefaq Senior Reporter MA Jalil Munna Raihan also spoke.

Rangpur Coordinator of 'Poriprekkhit' and Senior Journalist Susanto Bhowmick moderated the event.     BSS


