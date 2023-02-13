Agriculturists Day today: President, PM issue messages

The Agriculturists Day will be observed in the country today through various programmes.



On this occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday issued separate messages extending greetings to agriculturists and wishing all programmes of the day a success.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman announced to upgrade the agriculturists to the class-I status in the government service on February 13, 1973 and in this perspective, observance of February 13 as Agriculturist Day is important.



President Abdul Hamid, in his message, said humans have been depended on agriculture for meeting their basic needs since past time. BSS



