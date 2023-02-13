RAB arrests fugitive accused in city

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive accused from Shahbagh area in the city on Saturday evening.



The arrested was identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 40, a resident of East Shamail undar Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of the RAB conducted a drive in the area and arrested him, Commanding Officer of RAB-3 Lt Col Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed said.



Nazrul Islam was accused in Dadon Chokdar murder case, he said. BSS



